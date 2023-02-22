Ariana DeBose
- Pop CultureAriana DeBose Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actress Worth?Ariana DeBose's narrative is a whirlwind of dance, drama, and determination, from the stages of Broadway to the screens of Hollywood.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureAngela Bassett DMed Ariana DeBose "You're Fierce & I Love You" After BAFTA TrollingAriana went viral for her "Angela Bassett did the thing" line, but Bassett reveals she loved it and told the singer so.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAngela Bassett References Ariana DeBose With NAACP Image Awards SpeechAngela Bassett referenced Ariana DeBose while accepting an award at the NAACP Image Awards.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAriana DeBose Reflects On Viral BAFTAs PerformanceAriana DeBose says that she "had a blast" with her viral BAFTAs performance.By Cole Blake
- ViralLizzo Recreates Viral Ariana DeBose BAFTAs Rap: VideoAfter receiving criticism and clowning for her award show performance, the actress promptly deleted her Twitter account.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAriana DeBose Deletes Twitter After "Cringe" BAFTA Performance, Laughs Off CriticsThe Oscar-winning actress rapped her way through the award ceremony and soon, she was receiving the meme treatment from trolls.By Erika Marie