Tom Zanetti Net Worth 2023: What Is The Influencer Boxing Star Worth?

Tom Zanetti, a name that resonates with many, especially in the British music scene. Over the years, Zanetti has donned multiple hats - from being a DJ, producer, rapper, and singer to recently stepping into the boxing ring. As of 2023, sources like OtakuKart estimate his net worth to be around a staggering $2 million. But how did he amass such wealth, and what ventures contribute to his net worth?

Thomas Byron Courtney, popularly known as Tom Zanetti, began his journey in the music industry at seventeen. His tracks "Darlin" (2015) and "You Want Me" (2016) not only gained immense popularity but also charted in countries like the United Kingdom and Belgium. His musical prowess, however, isn't the only thing that brought him into the limelight. Fans might recall his appearance on the celebrity reality dating show Celebs Go Dating during its tenth season in 2021. His stint on the show was memorable, especially due to his relationship with Sophie Hermann, which began on the show and continued even after.

Zanetti's Foray Into Boxing

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Tom Zanetti fight on the undercard of KSI vs FaZe Temperrr MF Cruiserweight Title Fight at OVO Arena Wembley on January 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

While music and reality TV brought him fame, Zanetti diversified his talents by stepping into the boxing ring. In 2022, he announced his boxing debut and had matches scheduled at the Misfits Boxing event. Although some of his initial opponents backed out, he has already participated in two fights this year. A third bout against American YouTuber Austin McBroom is on the horizon.

Entrepreneurial Ventures & Investments

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Tom Zanetti poses backstage after performing a live DJ set with K.O. Kane and signing copies of their new album 'Sleepin' Is Cheatin'' instore at HMV Leeds on March 10, 2017 in Leeds, United Kingdom. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)

Zanetti's net worth isn't just a result of his entertainment career. He's a shrewd businessman with investments in various sectors. One of his notable investments is in La Fuego, a trending restaurant. But that's not all. Zanetti is also an entrepreneur, having started his company, Sleepin is Cheatin, which aims to host luxurious events across the UK.

Furthermore, he's ventured into the fashion industry with his clothing line and even co-owns the Dollhouse Bar with his business partner, Kane Towning. Plans for another establishment, The Electric Press, have already been announced. Zanetti's entrepreneurial spirit doesn't end there. He has a luxury nightclub and restaurant in Leeds, England, adding to his diverse portfolio.

Living the Lavish Life

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Tom Zanetti, his son Deacon and K.O. Kane perform a live DJ set and sign copies of their new album 'Sleepin' Is Cheatin'' instore at HMV Leeds on March 10, 2017 in Leeds, United Kingdom. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)

Zanetti enjoys a lavish lifestyle with a net worth of $2 million. His circle includes celebrities from shows like Love Island. He's known to balance his life perfectly - relaxing by day and working by night. His varied business ventures and investments have significantly increased his net worth over the years. Further, Tom Zanetti's journey from a young musician to a multi-faceted entrepreneur and boxing enthusiast is truly inspiring. His net worth of $2 million in 2023 is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and ability to diversify his talents. As he continues to grow and explore new avenues, fans, and followers can only expect this number to rise in the coming years.