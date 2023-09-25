MC Hammer Fires Back At Haters Over “One-Hit Wonder” Accusation

MC Hammer shot back at trolls on Twitter, over the weekend, who labeled him a "one hit wonder." In addition to sharing his hip-hop credentials, he also received backing from Chuck D of Public Enemy.

After sharing a video from the Academy of Social Sciences in Australia, one fan told him to stay in his lane. "He's a 'has been' who knows fuck all about what is going on in Australia. He should stick to holding his own government accountable, like the cocaine owner in the White House," they wrote. MC Hammer fired back: "Ouuuch! Might I remind you that a 'has been' is bigger than a 'Never Was'" From there, another user labeled him a "one hit wonder," to which he responded: "I got at least 19 charted hits … which one made you wonder."

Read More: The Biggest One-Hit Wonders Of Hip-Hop

MC Hammer At The American Music Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Rapper MC Hammer performs onstage during the 40th American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 18, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

From there, Chuck D chimed in with a defense of Hammer. "More importantly i saw 15,000 -20,000 arena people…get exhausted and worn out watching you @mchammer while singing those hits. Yes NEWGENS it did happen years on end. No myth no hype," he wrote. MC Hammer replied: "Always appreciate you and our journey @MrChuckD." Check out two of the posts below.

MC Hammer Responds To Trolls

I got at least 19 charted hits … which one made you wonder 🤔 https://t.co/vxmSwgbCJD — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) September 22, 2023 Always appreciate you and our journey @MrChuckD . 🤜🏾👑🤛🏾 https://t.co/c2y35SLcC7 — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) September 24, 2023

The "one hit" the aforementioned fan was referencing was likely Hammer's iconic 1990 song, "U Can't Touch This," which samples the opening riff of Rick James' 1981 single "Super Freak." The hit won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song and a Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance. It was also the first rap song to be nominated for a Grammy Award for Record of the Year at the 33rd Annual Grammy Awards in 1991.

Read More: MC Hammer’s Cheetos Super Bowl Ad Honors 30 Years Of “Can’t Touch This”

[Via]