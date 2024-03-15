MC Hammer Fans Thought He Passed Away Due To #RIPHammer Twitter Trend

MC Hammer is untouchable when it comes to one-hit wonders in hip-hop, and still holds a lot of cultural weight. As such, you may have noticed that rap Twitter recently went into a firestorm because #RIPHammer was trending on the social media platform. Fans thought that he had passed away, and a lot of them got that sentiment popularized and trending before seeing what the trend was actually about. Needless to say, the rapper is actually doing just fine, and his fans or folks with a lot of nostalgia have no reason to fret. Still, they should learn about the real reason why #RIPHammer was trending.

This is not due to MC Hammer, but rather to UFC fighter Mark Coleman's dog, Hammer. Furthermore, Coleman saved his family, specifically his parents, from a devastating fire in their home, but their dog tragically passed away. As the story gained more traction online, folks tagged #RIPHammer, and it wasn't a reference Tupac's "loved and respected" friend. "Yall need to be more specific with these hashtags," one fan expressed. "When I saw #RIPHammer trending I thought we loss one of music’s greatest."

MC Hammer Fans Almost Start Mourning Due To Twitter Trend

But MC Hammer isn't really in the spotlight like that anymore, although there's clearly still a lot of care and concern for his well-being and interest in his celebrity status. It's also nabbed him a couple of new brand and partnership deals from which he can continue to profit and make a living. For example, the 61-year-old teamed up with Cheetos for a Super Bowl ad in 2020 celebrating 30 years since his smash hit, "U Can't Touch This." While the song definitely sounds dated at this point, it's also quite remarkable how it continues to pop up in pop culture.

Nevertheless, did you fall for this Twitter trend's confusion or is this all completely fresh news to you? What's the last time a trending topic made you do a double take?

