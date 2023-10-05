Kari Faux Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?

Kari Faux, an American rapper, singer-songwriter, and record producer, has made significant strides in the music industry over the years. As of 2023, her net worth is estimated to be around $5 million US dollars, according to CelebsAgeWiki. But how did she amass such wealth, and what has contributed to her success? Let's delve deeper into her journey.

Born Kari Rose Johnson on June 11, 1992, in Little Rock, Arkansas, Kari Faux's life story is one of resilience and determination. She was born to a single teenage mother and was later adopted by a couple with a 10-year-old son. Growing up in Little Rock, her father worked for the Skippy Peanut Butter factory, while her mother served as a minister. This diverse background provided her with a rich tapestry of experiences that would later influence her music.

Read More: Kari Faux Lurks Through The Night On “While God Was Sleepin…”

Rise To Fame

BROOKLYN, NY - SEPTEMBER 25: Singer Kari Faux performs at HBO's 'Insecure' Block Party on September 25, 2016 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for HBO)

Kari Faux's entry into the music scene was marked by her debut mixtape, Laugh Now, Die Later, released in 2014. This mixtape was well-received, earning critical acclaim from publications and fans. Her unique style, characterized as "internet rap," combined with her conversational style of rap, quickly garnered attention. Notably, rapper Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, remixed Faux's "No Small Talk," featuring it on his mixtape, STN MTN. She also collaborated with Glover on his 2016 album, Awaken, My Love!

Read More: Flo Milli Teams Up With 2Rare, Maiya The Don, & Kari Faux For 7-Eleven Banger, “Anything Flows”

Notable Works & Achievements

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Kari Faux performs during the 2023 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn - Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Weekend at Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park on August 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Over the years, Kari Faux has released several projects that have contributed to her net worth. In 2019, she released the EP Cry 4 Help, followed by the mixtape Lowkey Superstar in 2020. This mixtape was recorded in London, United Kingdom, with producer Danio, showcasing her international appeal and versatility.

Read More: Kari Faux Feat. Childish Gambino “No Small Talk (Remix)/Gahdamn” Video

Relocation & Personal Life

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 13: Kari Faux performs at Floodfest during the SXSW Conference and Festival at Cedar Street Courtyard on March 13, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Kari's journey in the music industry has seen her relocate multiple times. In 2014, she moved to Los Angeles, California, with her friend and collaborator Malik Flint to further her career. However, she returned to Little Rock in 2016. As of 2020, she once again resides in Los Angeles, a testament to her commitment to her craft.

Conclusion

Kari Faux's net worth of around $5 million US dollars in 2023 is a reflection of her hard work, talent, and dedication to her craft. From her early days in Little Rock to her current status as a recognized artist in the music industry, her journey is an inspiration to many. With her unique style and relentless drive, Kari Faux's star is only set to shine brighter in the coming years.