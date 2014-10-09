stn mtn
- MusicKari Faux Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperFrom Little Rock to the world, Kari Faux has established herself as a force to be reckoned with. By Jake Skudder
- Original Content10 Classic Mixtapes That Still Haven't Hit Streaming PlatformsSome of the best Hip-Hop and R&B projects of the late 2000s and early 2010s were free mixtapes, but many of those classics are still not available to stream on DSPs to this day.By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentChildish Gambino's "Camp": Sometimes Cringeworthy But Always ImportantChildish Gambino's "Camp," ten years later. By Taylor McCloud
- Original ContentWhere Is Childish Gambino? Tracking His Movements Since "STN MTN/Kauai"Tracing Donald Glover's steps since he released "STN MTN/Kauai" in 2014.By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentChildish Gambino's Most Unexpected Career MovesLooking back on Donald Glover's unpredictable rap career.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsDonald Glover To Create TV Pilot About Atlanta Rap SceneFX has ordered a pilot of Childish Gambino's prospective TV show, "Atlanta."By Patrick Lyons
- ReviewsReview: Childish Gambino's "STN MTN / Kauai EP"On "STN MTN," Glover enlists DJ Drama to create an ode to a long-gone version of Atlanta, using some of the forgotten nuances and motifs. "Kauai EP" represents a present, based on discovery and 'blunt' reflection. Using visions of a pleasant past and colorful present, Donald Glover and Childish Gambino have finally fused together.By Kahron Spearman