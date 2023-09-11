QC’s Pierre “P” Thomas Lets Daughter Pick From Fancy Cars for Her Sweet 16 Birthday

Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas sure knows how to throw an unforgettable party, especially when it comes to celebrating his loved ones. Over the weekend, he pulled out all the stops once again to celebrate his daughter Journey's 16th birthday. And the night looked nothing short of spectacular.

The star-studded bash was a sight to behold. Held in an Atlanta venue with lavish pink and carnival-themed decorations, it was clear that no expense was spared in creating a truly magical atmosphere. But the icing on the cake was the surprise Pierre Thomas had in store for his daughter Journey. As the night came to an end, guests witnessed a heartfelt moment when not one, not two, but three luxury Mercedes Benz cars were unveiled outside the venue. A massive pink sign posed the question, "Which one is your choice?"

Read More: Quavo Celebrates 32nd Birthday With Lil Baby, City Girl & QC Family

The Icing on the Cake

Pierre Thomas shared the moment on his social media. It's clear to see the sheer joy and tears of happiness as Journey made the difficult choice in deciding which car to pick. Additionally, Journey was treated to a special performance by none other than Quality Control signees. Lil Baby and Lil Yachty graced the stage with their music and the crowd definitely looked lit. The two performed their popular hit records. This extravagant birthday celebration is not the first of its kind for P. He has a reputation for hosting legendary birthday bashes, such as his annual "Black Ball" in Atlanta. This black-tie affair has become synonymous with elegance and celebrity attendance.

With a guest list that often includes top-tier stars like Quavo, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, and many more, it's no wonder that P's birthday parties are the talk of the town every year. Pierre Thomas has a history of giving lavish gifts, too. In 2019, he made headlines by surprising City Girls rapper JT with a brand new car for her birthday. His generosity knows no bounds. Consequently, it's clear that he enjoys making those he cares about feel truly special on their big days. Journey's 16th birthday party appeared to host a magical affair brimming with star-studded moments and heartwarming surprises. Pierre Thomas once again demonstrated his ability for making celebrations truly extraordinary, leaving a lasting impression on everyone lucky enough to be a part of this special occasion.

Read More: Lil Baby Performs At Quality Control Founder’s Daughter’s Sweet Sixteen