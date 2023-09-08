Raz B Channels Britney Spears With Raunchy Dancing Video In Underwear, MAGA Hat, & Big Yellow Boots

Thanks to Community Guidelines on social media, most content creators are limited to how NSFW they can get without having to launch an account on OnlyFans. Still, there are some mildly inappropriate things that are acceptable for public consumption, such as Britney Spears' salacious dancing videos. She's been breaking the internet with each new post we've seen, and it seems that Raz B is stepping up to offer the mother of two some competition.

Late on Thursday (September 7) evening, the Bad Boys Texas cast member uploaded a video that leaves little of his body to the imagination. Raz donned a bright red MAGA hat with black underwear and a pair of MSCHF's Big Yellow Boots before recording himself dancing promiscuously in his kitchen. "Ladies this one for you!" he wrote in the caption, also adding "#MagicMike."

Raz B Shows Off His Dance Moves in a Questionable Outfit

"What in the MAGA Mario Super Mario brothers is happening here?" one user pondered in the comment section. "What in the Britney Spears 2 Wong fu nappy chest hairs wresting panties auntie’s belly coke head s**t is going on here?!!!!" another person hilariously reacted. "Somebody please f**kin tell me!"

While not everyone is on board with Raz B's saucy new video, some are pointing out that he's not the only one to post content like this. "He just minding his business having a lil fun 🤣🤣. It’s cool when Britney Spears do it, it’s a problem when he do. F**k em 😂😂😂," they joked.

B2K Star Shows Love to Britney Spears

Interestingly, the R&B icon shared a shoutout to the Pop Princess just hours after his NSFW post went up, hinting at a new single in the caption. Let us know if you're surprised to see Raz B revealing so much of himself online in the comments, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

