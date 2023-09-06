Drake Smiles Like A Kid In A Candy Shop Amidst His Army Of Colorful Bras

Drake has been enjoying himself quite a bit on tour with 21 Savage. The It’s All A Blur tour has taken him throughout all of North America and then some. Although the tour still isn’t over, there is no doubt that the artist has had some amazing experiences thus far. Moreover, he has been keeping especially busy as he looks to prep for the release of For All The Dogs. Needless to say, it is a very good time for Drizzy, who will likely end up with the number-one album once he drops.

If you have been paying attention to this tour, then you know that Drake has been making a big deal about receiving bras from fans. Typically, he will read out the sizes of the bras on stage. Subsequently, this has led to a competition amongst his female fans. Overall, it has been wild to witness, and there is no doubt that he has amassed a huge collection. In fact, Drake flexed that collection on Instagram early this morning.

Read More: Nike Air Zoom Drive x Drake’s NOCTA “White” Release Details

Drake Flexes His Collection

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

In the photo, Drizzy could be seen grinning from ear to ear with an army of colorful bras behind him. There are well over 100 bras here, which is just a testament to the passion of his fans. With many more dates on the horizon, it is clear that the collection is just going to keep on growing. The Canadian megastar captioned the post: “Remember when we both forgot who the fuck I was in unison…that wavelength was def a foolish one.”

In terms of his new album For All The Dogs, a recent social media post seems to hint at a September 22nd release date. However, there is no telling if that will stick. Let us know your expectations for the project, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

Read More: Drake’s Son Adonis Graham Looks All Grown Up In First Day Of Grade One Photo With Sophie Brussaux