New Balance 550 “Mushroom” Officially Revealed

Over the past five years, the New Balance 550 has been among the most popular shoes. By fusing contemporary sneakers with vintage design elements, it has emerged as a modern classic. People adore the shoe for its practical design. The upper, which is made up of a combination of leather, suede, and mesh, provides a rich appearance and guarantees many years of use. The New Balance 550 is now among the most popular shoes in the world, and it appears that this will continue.

Comfort is a top priority in the New Balance 550’s design. With each step, this shoe’s renowned New Balance cushioning technology offers great support and responsiveness. Whether you’re hitting the streets or participating in sports, the New Balance 550 provides all-day comfort. Due to its blend of antique and modern design elements, this model is still a top choice for people searching for a timeless yet fashionable shoe alternative.

“Mushroom” New Balance 550

Image via New Balance

The sneakers feature a tan rubber sole with a clean white midsole that features New Balance branding on the sides. A brown mesh constructs the base of the uppers, with prominent brown suede overlays. The tones of brown resemble a mushroom. New Balance branding can be found on the sides and on the tongue, in brown. Overall, these sneakers feature a cohesive color scheme that works well throughout. The silhouette is one that has already proven to be incredibly popular and durable, so New Balance doesn’t need to stop pumping out new color schemes any time soon.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the New Balance 550 “Mushroom” will be released in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via New Balance

Image via New Balance

