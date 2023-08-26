BABY GRAVY Duo Is Back With “Baby Gravy 3”

BABY GRAVY might just be the most hilarious rap duo in the music industry. They are back to give their fans more of what they have to come to enjoy from this entertaining comedy act. The second Baby Gravy 3 tape is here and they continue to bring the wacky bars once again. The group consists of Yung Gravy and bbno$. Bbno$ stands for “baby no money” and the two have been making songs together since November 2019.

The first tape, which is ironically titled Baby Gravy 2 was their first collaborative album. It featured the popular song, “Welcome To Chilis” which was a Latin-American-inspired cut. It has hit 130.6 million streams helping to catapult their group to more listeners. Now, they are back to create some more magic with this new effort, Baby Gravy 3.

Read More: Lil Yachty & The City Girls Are Among Those Bringing The Heat To This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Update

BABY GRAVY Deliver On Their Trademark Style

Yung Gravy and bbno$ continue to provide their hysterical bars. On the song “No Way Jose” the two rap in unison on the first verse. One bar reads, “Shawty broke my d***, playing Whac-A-Mole / I’ma gladiate the c****ie, like I’m Russel Crowe.” Lines like that are peppered all throughout the album, which makes for an unpredictable but laughable experience. The tracklist also has the single “C’est La Vie” with Rich Brian which has around 59.7 million plays.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new collaborative project, Baby Gravy 3, from BABY GRAVY? Which installment is your favorite of the series? Is Yung Gravy one of the funniest rappers in the game? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest project releases and all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Baby Gravy 3 Tracklist:

No Way Jose Super Smash Bros. Nightmare on Peach Street (feat. Freddie Dred) back 2 back 2 back Pasadena You Need Jesus Onomatopoeia swiper no swiping! Despicable G’s Goodness Gracious Touch Grass C’est La Vie (feat. Rich Brain)

Read More: Sukihana Shoots Her Shot With Tyler, The Creator After Viral Sexyy Red Photo