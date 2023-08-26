Dave And Tiakola Take You On A Global Tour With “Meridian”

Viral English hitmaker Dave, and budding French rap star Tiakola are ready to show you their international flare. This is the combo’s first ever pairing together and it is a total vibe from start to finish. The track is titled “Meridian” and it displays some excellent switching between different languages. There are three different ones to be exact which include English, French, and Yoruba.

Yoruba is spoken in the West African countries. Specifically Nigeria, Benin Republic, and parts of Togo and Sierra Leone. Therefore, this makes it one of the largest single languages in sub-Saharan Africa. Furthermore, Yoruba is also spoken in Cuba and Brazil. “Meridian” has an immaculate beat that possesses a Latin-American element to it. The subtle guitar looming behind the 808s adds another ear-catching element. Overall, Dave’s collaboration deserves it flowers and he took the time to recognize the special moment on his social media.

Dave And Tiakola Celebrate On Instagram

The UK sensation showed his gratitude for Tiakola on his Instagram by posting part of the music video which was shot in New York and Paris. Dave captioned the post with, “MERIDIAN OUT NOW” along with United Kingdom and French flags. Tiakola also expressed his excitement for this song and scoring the big feature on his Instagram. He says, “@santandave thank you for this experience brother 🤍☝🏾” The two also released another track called “Special” which is also out now.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new track, “Meridian,” by Dave and Tiakola? Did you recognize how many different languages these two were using? Should Dave and Tiakola collaborate more often? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest new song releases and all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Big H on the belt, meridian

Whip obsidian, chick, Parisian

Ringside, box full of white like Dillian

Me and my Killy on form like Kylian

