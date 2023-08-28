Zinedine Zidane Net Worth 2023: What Is The Soccer Legend Worth?

Zinedine Zidane, a name synonymous with soccer excellence, has an estimated net worth of $120 million as of 2023 according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did the French maestro amass such a fortune, and what has been his journey in the world of soccer?

Born on June 23, 1972, in Marseille, France, Zinedine Zidane, affectionately known as “Zizou,” began his soccer journey amidst economic challenges. His parents, originally from Algeria, migrated to France to escape the Algerian war. Growing up in one of Marseille’s toughest neighborhoods, Zidane’s passion for soccer was evident from a young age. By the age of ten, he had joined his first soccer team, and his talent was undeniable.

His professional debut came with AS Cannes in 1989. From there, his career trajectory only went upwards. After showcasing his skills at Girondins de Bordeaux, he moved to Juventus, where he solidified his reputation as one of the world’s best. But it was his time at Real Madrid that truly etched his name in soccer folklore. His iconic volley against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League final is still talked about today.

Read More: Ronaldo (R9) Net Worth 2023: What Is The Soccer Legend Worth?

Zidane’s Transition To Management

FRANCE – JULY 12: 10Th Anniversary Of France S World Cup Victory, Football Exhibition Match At The Stade De France In Paris, France On July 12, 2008 – Zinedine Zidane. (Photo by Pool BENAINOUS/HOUNSFIELD/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

After hanging up his boots, Zidane didn’t stray far from the soccer pitch. He began his managerial journey under Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid, gradually moving up the ranks. By 2016, he was at the helm of Real Madrid’s first team. His managerial prowess was evident as he led the team to three consecutive Champions League titles, a feat no other manager has achieved.

Zidane’s approach to management is unique. Instead of intricate tactical plans, he focuses on motivating his players, leveraging his legendary status to inspire them. His knack for making game-changing substitutions has also been a hallmark of his managerial style.

Read More: Francesco Totti Net Worth 2023: What Is The Soccer Legend Worth?

Brand Endorsements And Additional Income

TOPSHOT – Real Madrid’s French coach Zinedine Zidane reacts during the Spanish League football match between Real Madrid and Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 19, 2019. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP) (Photo credit should read PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images)

Zidane’s income isn’t solely from his soccer endeavors. Over the years, he has partnered with several brands, including Adidas, Lego, and Christian Dior. These endorsements have significantly supplemented his earnings. In 2006, he was the sixth-highest-paid footballer globally, not just from his salary but also due to lucrative brand deals.

Read More: David Beckham Net Worth 2023: What Is The Soccer Legend Worth?

Personal Life And Legacy

PARIS, FRANCE – MAY 28: Zinedine Zidane and his wife Veronique Zidane with theirs sons Luca Zidane, Theo Zidane during the UEFA Champions League final match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Saint-Denis near Paris, France. (Photo by John Berry/Getty Images)

Zidane’s personal life has been relatively stable. He met his wife when he was 17, and the couple has been together ever since, raising four children. Two of his sons have even followed in his footsteps, pursuing careers in professional soccer.

Read More: Cristiano Ronaldo Net Worth 2023: What Is The Soccer Star Worth?

Conclusion

Zinedine Zidane’s net worth of $120 million in 2023 is a testament to his dedication, skill, and passion for the game of soccer. From his early days in Marseille to his legendary status at Real Madrid, Zidane has always been a force to reckon with. His journey, both as a player and a manager, serves as an inspiration for many, proving that with talent and determination, one can achieve greatness.