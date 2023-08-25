Nick Cannon And Bri Tiesi’s “Money” Skit Gets Mixed Reviews

Nick Cannon has built a career off making people laugh. However, his most recent stunt left fans scratching their heads. The Wild n’ Out creator, alongside his baby momma, reality star Bri Tiesi, shared a skit of the two with Entertainment Tonight. The clip begins with Cannon trying to get comfortable before bedtime. However, the bright light from Tiesi’s phone distracts him. “I’m trying to sleep,” Cannon explains. She points out that she has to finish some emails, as well as catch up on social media content. “I guess you making all the money,” Cannon responds.

He added, “Your bread, your bed.” Cannon took matters into his own hands after some time, pulling out a solar panel and accidentally setting fire to Tiesi’s room. Tiesi notices and desperately tries to wake Cannon up, even though he appears peacefully asleep. Ending the skit, she jumps up and runs off-screen to handle the fire.

Nick Cannon And Bri Tiesi Share One Son, Legendary Love

There were some people who found the clip funny, but most couldn’t muster a laugh. “I tried to enjoy this and find humor… I tried,” one user wrote in the video’s comment section. “The meaning of funny has really been watered down,” another person wrote. While another person said, “What’s funny about this?” Despite his harmless intentions, it doesn’t seem like fans are amused by his actions. The couple shares a son Legendary Love, born in June 2022. This would be Cannon’s eighth child.

In the past few years, the television host/actor has made headlines over having multiple children with multiple women. He welcomed his 12th child, Halo Marie Cannon, with Alyssa Scott last December. Micheal Blackson recently joked that Nick Cannon needs to work on his pull-out game. “His pull-out game is as good as Joe Biden’s immune system,” he said. He continued: “He needs to pull, clip, do something. Nick, you got 12 kids. How you visit them on Facetime?” he questioned. The comedian added,” His 12 kids are gonna give him 3,000 kids. I can’t wait.”

