Lil Yachty And 1017 ALYX 9SM Team Up For “Warriors”

Lil Yachty continues to keep fans fed with his latest single, “Warriors.” The track is part of a collaboration with clothing brand 1017 ALYX 9SM. According to the brand’s website, the song will be featured on a compilation album featuring several other artists, including folk artist Ethel Cain. At the time of this writing, none of the other expected appearances had been announced.

As well as defending his position in Hip Hop, Yachty is on the lookout for love in the track. Additionally, it suits the album’s dark and moody tone. Lil Yachty speaks of the loneliness of being a rapper and how he’s searching for a connection with someone who can understand and appreciate his life. It’s a vulnerable side of Yachty that we haven’t seen before, and it adds a new dimension to his music.

The Track Is Part Of A Compilation Album

It is not known when the project will be released, but it is likely to be sometime this year. The brand appears to be making its first foray into music, so it will be interesting to see how it goes. It is yet to be seen if the project will be successful. However, the music industry is highly competitive, and the project will have to stand out in order to be successful.

In other related news, the rapper also dropped off his latest full-length LP at the beginning of this year, Let’s Start Here. It debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200, going on to sell 36K album-equivalent units in its first week. In July, Lil Yachty then leaked six songs on his alternate SoundCloud account, leading fans to believe that he was working on new music. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Lord, please bring my b*tch ’cause these hoes fried out

She sweet as hell in them DMs, shit, we gon’ fly it out

He said online, we walkin’ lick, sh*t, he should try it out

He gon’ chase clout until he clipped and end up dyin’ out

