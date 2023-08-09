Former NFL Pro Henry Ruggs III Gets Lengthy Jail Sentence For Fatal 2021 Car Crash

Henry Ruggs III has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on the charges of DUI resulting in death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. The charges stem from a 2021 incident in Las Vegas in which an intoxicated Ruggs hit the car of Tina Tintor at high speed, killing both Tintor and her dog. At the time of the collision, Tintor was traveling at 43mph while Ruggs was going 156mph. Ruggs was cut by the Raiders the day after the crash and pled guilty to all charges in May.

However, Ruggs may not serve his full sentence. Despite the sentencing judge telling Ruggs it was one of the more tragic cases she had ever seen, Ruggs will be eligible for parole in three years. “To the parents and family of Ms. Tintor, I sincerely apologize for the pain and suffering,” Ruggs said in a prepared statement. Tintor, whose family escaped war-torn Serbia to reside in the United States, was 23 at the time of her death. She had meant to pick up her father from work the morning she was killed in the crash with Ruggs. A number of her family were in the courtroom to watch the sentencing.

Who Is Henry Ruggs III?

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 17: Wide receiver Diontae Spencer #11 of the Denver Broncos runs a route during the first half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Justifiably, Ruggs has become known primarily for the reckless crash that killed a young woman. It was a swift end to what was once a promising football career. Growing up in Montgomery, Alabama, Ruggs was a three-sport athlete. Considered one of the best recruits in the country, Ruggs received over 20 scholarship offers but chose to stay in-state and join Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide. He became core piece of Saban’s offense and helped the Tide win the College National Championship in his freshman year. Over three years with Alabama, Ruggs had 1716 yards and 24 touchdowns.

His speed and athleticism made him a valuable pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, where he was the first wide receiver off the board at #12. Joining the Raiders in their first season in Vegas, Ruggs was WR3 behind Nelson Agholor and Hunter Renfrow. He put up 452 yards and 2 touchdowns in his rookie year and had similar numbers in his sophomore season. However, none of this really matters. After a night out at Topgolf, Ruggs made the decision to drive drunk. It cost him his career but more importantly, it cost a young woman her life.

