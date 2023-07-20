Jordan Addison Cited For Going 140mph In A 55mph Zone

Jordan Addison, a rookie wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings, has reportedly been cited for reckless driving by Minnesota State Police. According to law enforcement officials, Addison was stopped on I-94 outside Minneapolis at 3:07AM on July 20. A state trooper had caught Addison’s Lamborghini Urus traveling at 140mph in a 55mph zone. The rookie was cited for speeding and reckless driving. “This remains an open investigation,” MSP officials said.

Of course, there has been a lot of focus on football players and dangerous driving in the last few months. An investigation found that, despite tragic deaths in January, a culture of reckless driving appears to have emerged at the University of Georgia. Furthermore, former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs is looking at 3-10 years in prison after he killed a woman in a 2021 car crash. It is believed that Ruggs was going 120mph when he struck the vehicle driven by Tina Tintor. Tintor and her dog burned to death in the resulting crash.

Addison Citation Blow To Vikings Preparations

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 20: Jordan Addison #3 of the Minnesota Vikings poses for a portrait during the NFLPA Rookie Premiere on May 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Addison was selected 23rd overall by the Vikings in the most recent draft. The 6″0 receiver spent the 2022 season at USC, having previously played two seasons at Pitt. Once regarded as a top-10 pick, Addison was unable to reproduce his top-tier numbers from 2021 in his final college season. He finished 2022 with 875 yards and 8 TDs, down from 1593 yards and 17 TDs the year prior.

He joins a receiving core that is looking to put on a more complete display compared to last season. Addison is supposed to be the headliner alongside Justin Jefferson, who is widely regarded as the best wideout in the league. It’s unclear if Addison’s citation will affect his presence at training camp. However, it’s far from the start to his NFL tenure that he was likely hoping for. As for the incident itself, the Vikings released a brief statement. “We are aware of last night’s traffic incident involving Jordan Addison and are gathering additional information,” the team said.

