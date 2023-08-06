Viral TikTok Hit “Planet Of The Bass” Getting Full Song August 15

If you’ve spent any time on TikTok over the last few weeks, you’ve probably encountered “Planet of the Bass”. The song is a bombastic homage to European dance music of the late 1990s. People have compared the 50-second video, which has nearly 7 million views, to the likes of Aqua. The video has everything – a wildly dressed man (DJ CrazyTimes), a blonde vocalist (Ms. Biljana Electronica), and nonsensical lyrics (“Life, it never dies/Women are my favorite guy”). The video has people absolutely obsessed. Many outlets have reported on it as the “sound of the summer”, despite it literally being a 50-second TikTok.

DJ CrazyTimes is a long-running character for comedian Kyle Gordon. His previous videos with the character have largely been skits based on the stereotypes of era-appropriate European DJs. However, while his videos are usually decently successful, “Planet of the Bass” is far and away his biggest hit to date. And now, fans are getting a full song later this month.

“Planet Of The Bass” Dropping August 15

In a new video showing a revised version of the song, Gordon announced that a full version of the song will be released later this month. “I flew to Croatia to film this. Full song Aug. 15!” Gordon wrote as a caption to the video. However, fans are split about the news for one specific reason – Ms. Biljana Electronica. Ms. Biljana Electronica is a core feature of the original “Planet of the Bass” video. She is the primary vocalist and the main star of the skit. However, the new clip shared by Gordon shows that the original Ms. Biljana Electronica has been replaced by influencer Mara Olney.

Fans are incredibly upset about this development. After the video released on August 3, Jezebel wrote a piece entitled “DJ Crazy Times Swapped Out Ms. Biljana Electronica for a Brunette, As If We Wouldn’t Notice.” Meanwhile, fans voiced their displeasure in the comments section. “THE PEOPLE WANT MS BILJANA,” one person proclaimed. “Not gonna lie, Ms. Biljana’s energy was everything in the previous version. This is not Electric Electic 🙅‍♂️⚡️,” noted another. There is certainly a different vibe to the new video. However, hopefully the rest of the song slaps just as hard. Furthermore, we hope to see the original Ms. Biljana Electronica return in the future.

