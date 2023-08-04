Oregon Expected To Reject Big 10 Offer And Remain In Pac-12

In recent weeks, the Pac-12 has been all but torn apart. After USC and UCLA announced they would be leaving for the Big 10 last week, people began to wonder how else conference realignment could affect the west coast powerhouse. The next domino to fall was Colorado, who announced they would leave for the Big 12 at the end of the 2023-24 season. With the draw of Deion Sanders gone, the floodgates burst open.

In the past few days, at least five of the remaining nine Pac-12 teams have been linked with a move. Arizona is expected to receive an offer to join the Big 12,. Furthermore, many experts believe Arizona State would join them there in a package deal. Utah has also been linked with a move to the Big 12. Meanwhile, the Big 10 received permission to begin discussions with Oregon and Washington. With no plans in place for replacements, an exodus of this magnitude would likely kill the Pac-12. The remaining four teams, Cal, Stanford, Oregon State, and Washington State, would be expected to find a new conference or join the Mountain West. However, Oregon might be about to emerge as the savior of the Pac-12.

Oregon To Reject The Big 10

Oregon are expected to stay in the Pac-12, barring an eleventh hour change. That could have the power to keep the league together, as Arizona has not finalized its deal with the Big 12. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 4, 2023

Per Pete Thamel, Oregon is expected to remain with the Pac-12 and not enter into talks with the Big 10. It is unknown if Washington also plans to reject the offer from the Midwestern conference. However, the Oregon news is crucial for the survival of the Pac-12. It gives the conference a strong pillar to build around in terms of football prestige. If they can keep Washington as well, it might be enough to save the conference entirely. Football is the driving force of the Pac-12 and keeping its two championship contenders will allow the conference to rebuild.

However, forward progress depends entirely on the Pac-12 securing a strong media deal after their current TV deal expires at the end of the season. Reportedly, the best deal on the table is one from Apple. However, Thamel has noted that while things are progressing, a finalized deal shouldn’t be expected before the end of the week. “Sources indicating to me and @CFBHeather that the Pac-12 is unlikely to land the plane this morning and get its media rights deal signed on this call today. Multiple variables at play here, including 11th hour Big Ten push for Oregon and Washington. Everything remains fluid,” Thamel tweeted.

