Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Signs Extension With A Bizarre Catch

Dan Lanning has signed an extension that will keep him as the head coach of the Oregon Ducks through the 2028 season. The new contract raises Lanning’s salary to $7 million a year and increases by $200,000 after each season. A fully-guaranteed deal, Lanning is set to make $45 million when all is said and done. Lanning is entering his second season as Oregon’s head coach after spending four years at Georgia as a linebackers coach and defensive coordinator. He led the Ducks to a 10-3 record and a Holiday Bowl victory over North Carolina. However, the team’s Pac-12 title aspirations were derailed by late-season losses to Washington and Oregon State.

2023 sees the Ducks bring in the #8 recruiting class in the nation. However, it remains to be seen how they will hold up in a top-heavy Pac-12. They were ranked fourth in the preseason media poll, even receiving one first-place vote. Furthermore, RB Bucky Irving and DL Brandon Dorfus were both named to the preseason All-Pac-12 first teams. However, while Lanning’s contract is both fully guaranteed and a sign of confidence in his leadership, it does contain an unusual clause.

Lanning Gets Exit Fee Clause

Lanning’s contract, being fully guaranteed, includes a standard buyout clause. If Oregon wants to fire him before the end of the 2028 season, they will have to pay him whatever remains on his contract. However, Oregon took the more unusual step of securing their own financial future at the same time. If Lanning leaves for another job during the duration of his contract, he would have to pay Oregon $20 million to do so. It essentially ensures that Lanning will only be leaving under Oregon’s conditions.

The move comes as uncertainty mounts in the Pac-12. UCLA and USC are both leaving the conference at the end of the 2023-24 academic year. Colorado are also expected to leave the conference at the same time in order to rejoin the Big 12. Unless the Pac-12, who are currently struggling to arrange a new media, can pull off an absolute coup, the conference is about to take a massive step back in terms of pedigree. The exorbitant exit fee for Lanning is likely to prevent him from leaving for a more prestigious gig. This could be a possibility if the Pac-12 is no longer considered one of college football’s crown jewels.

