With Tekashi 6ix9ine officially out of prison, we've got to say we're surprised at how he's been able to stay away from social media trolling. The rapper has been out for weeks and, compared to his behavior before getting locked up, 6ix9ine is spending much less time instigating on the internet. He has come out of hiding a couple of times but still, nothing has been too controversial.

During his stint in prison, one of his loudest supporters was his girlfriend Jade, who had only been with him for just over a week prior to his arrest. Still, she went to bat for him and wrote letters to the judge requesting his release, which was eventually granted because of COVID-19.



Bob Levey/Getty Images

While he was locked up, the former strip club dancer explored different hairstyles, straying away from the rainbow tresses that she wore to match her boyfriend. Now that he's out though, Jade is back to repping her 6ix9ine love everywhere she goes -- basically from the kitchen to the living room, since we can't really go anywhere -- getting rainbow colors in her hair once more.

"I let this n***a fuck my life up," wrote Jade on Instagram, presumably speaking about 6ix9ine. In the video, she shows off her brand new hairstyle and offers a glimpse at her 69 shoulder tattoo, which is mostly covered by her shirt.

Do you think she looks good?