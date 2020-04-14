Yes, we recognize that there has been quite a bit of talk here today about Tory Lanez and his Quarantine Radio Instagram session, but the controversy keeps rolling in. Not only was the singer sharing his screen time with pop princess Lizzo as she twerked for the camera, but he allowed 17-year-old Bhad Bhabie to hop on the split-screen. Wiz Khalifa wasn't feeling the latter and commented baby emojis.

Aside from his famous friends adding their two cents and "Strawberry Milk" trending on Twitter (you can read all about that here), viewers were surprised to see Tekashi 6ix9ine. After being released from prison due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the rapper has been slowly, but surely, making his presence felt on social media. He's already changed his Instagram photo to that of an animated version of himself eating a piece of cheese while sitting in a rat trap. The "rat" jokes don't stop there, as he showed up in Tory Lanez's comments with another self-deprecating quip.

"Lemme play this new sh*t or ima snitch on u," the disgraced rapper wrote. "You not even from America u from Canada." Tory issued his "guidelines, guidelines, guidelines," response as fans went wild to see Tekashi 6ix9ine back in action. Check it out below and let us know if you're looking forward to hearing new music from 6ix9ine.