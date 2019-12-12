Late last night, a letter written by Daniel Hernandez, professionally known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, was unveiled to the public. The controversial rapper details how he felt "trapped" in a gang setting, noting that he was relieved when the feds arrested him. He also told the judge about his relationship with his daughter's mother, revealing that one of the other members of the Nine Trey Bloods was sexually involved with her. 6ix9ine is due to be sentenced next week but before he takes a seat in court, his girlfriend is doing what she can to ensure his immediate freedom.

Sending her own letter to Judge Engelmayer, Jade, real name Rachel Wattley, described the man that she fell in love with. "I want to start this letter off by saying this has not been an easy year, not that we expected it to be Your Honor but God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers," reportedly wrote Jade. "When I met Daniel Hernandez, he was nothing like how the internet portrayed him to be. He was the total opposite. He was exceptionally respectful, outgoing, very sweet, kind hearted and a genuine generous person. Yes, we knew each other for a few weeks before his indictment but I decided to stick by his side not because I felt I needed to but that he needed someone he can trust in his corner."

With his sentencing date nearing, both Jade and Tekashi are hopeful and optimistic that the rapper will get the chance to show how much he has changed in the last year.

We will keep you updated on 6ix9ine's sentencing next week. Read the alleged full letter below.