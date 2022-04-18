6ix9ine has returned to the music world this week, and he is already ruffling some feathers, especially as it pertains to Fivio Foreign. After Fivio dropped his new album called B.I.B.L.E, 6ix9ine was quick to go after the artist's first-week sales, claiming that they were pretty pedestrian for someone who has co-signs from Nicki Minaj and Kanye West.

"This y'all king? Not blackballed, all those features, the whole industry promoted that and now you Kanye and nicki sidekick even they even tried to help you promote," 6ix9ine wrote.





Fivio went on to respond to 6ix9ine, noting that his sales are actually authentic as opposed to 6ix9ine who has been accused of buying YouTube views. Not to mention, Fivio seemed pretty happy with his sales claiming that in his neck of the woods, being number 9 on the Billboard charts is a huge display of success.

“And this is why I don’t respond to these lame ass weirdo clout chase’n n-ggas,” Fivio wrote. “You could buy youtube views but you cant buy chart positions. Everything this kid has ever said has been lie and everything else is gon be a lie. I apologize to the real 1’s out there thats mad I’m entertaining this shit but fans must kno. What’s really goin on in NY.”

Yesterday, 6ix9ine was back on the offensive, although this time around, he wanted to make mention of Fivio's former friend OMB JayDee. 6ix9ine has been hanging out with JayDee as of late, and 6ix9ine decided to call Fivio out for leaving a day one behind, all while refusing to bail him out of jail despite having the funds to do so.

"Fivio was never woo, got around Jaydee and rode the wave," 6ix9ine wrote. "How you leave ya day1 behind and put everyone on after big drip. You had the money to bail out Jaydee the whole time. You not official you left him there bum ass n****."

6ix9ine has always been known to bring about personal insults, and with Fivio, that is no exception to the rule. At the end of the day, 6ix9ine has a song to promote, and this is how he typically does it. With that being said, expect even more shots to be thrown in the coming days.