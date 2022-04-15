6ix9ine Returns After Prolonged Hiatus With New Single "GINÉ"

6ix9ine is one of the most hated men in all of hip-hop, and it makes sense when you consider all the stuff he has done over these past five years. With that being said, 6ix9ine is still adamant about being a big force in the genre, and after a long hiatus from the game, he decided to drop a brand new track called "GINÉ."

If you have heard a 6ix9ine song before, then you know what to expect from "GINÉ." The beat has a fast tempo all while providing some piano melodies in the back. From there, 6ix9ine yells the entire time, and based on the music video, it seems like he is trying to promote some energy drink that, you guessed it, is also called "GINÉ."

Quotable Lyrics:

They be saying this and that

all that shit is cap

Pull up on them real life

like where the energy at?