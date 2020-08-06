While Tekashi 6ix9ine was testifying against his Nine Trey gang associates, the outside world debated his return to the music industry. Some said that this generation of hip hop fans wouldn't care that 6ix9ine turned federal informant against his friends, while an older generation of artists held a "no snitching" stance. His house arrest proved to be profitable as he released new singles, including "Trollz" featuring Nicki Minaj. Now that he's free to roam the streets of New York, 6ix9ine has shared videos showing that he has nothing to fear in his old stomping grounds.

Recently, the rapper posted a video of himself stopping for a photo op with a group of children, and another video was shared of him giving monetary gifts to some neighborhood kids. 6ix9ine's bestie DJ Akademiks shared a video of the rapper handing out hundred dollar bills to people on the block. Initially, it looked to be a group of kids who were around him collecting cash, but then the adults caught wind of what was going on and made sure they got their fair share, as well.

The crowd is told "don't fight" as more people gathered around. You can also see people return for their third and fourth take of free cash as they thank 6ix9ine for his generosity. Do you think 6ix9ine is safe in the streets?