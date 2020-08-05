Tekashi 6ix9ine is traveling down a very dangerous path, continually taunting his rivals on social media by popping up in the streets of New York City.

Now that he's off of home confinement, the colorful rapper has been making the most of his freedom, getting chased running through his city, shopping at the mall, and swinging at the playground, all while being surrounded by ridiculous amounts of security. While he definitely needs the protection, it would probably be smarter to just stay home... especially in the middle of a pandemic. After all, he does have asthma and is at risk of catching a bad case of the coronavirus.



Frank Hoensch/Getty Images

Once again egging on his opps to do something to him, 6ix9ine staged a photo-op in the middle of the city and took pictures with dozens of fans. Among the bunch was a group of kids and their mother, who proudly showed their pearly whites in a shot with the rapper.

"I heard New York was dangerous smh," wrote Tekashi on Instagram, trolling.

Hopefully, this string of reckless behavior doesn't get him hurt or, even worse, killed.

Do you think 6ix9ine should be roaming the streets like this or should he consider just laying low and seeing how things play out first?