Maybe things won't be so bad for Tekashi 6ix9ine moving forward... The Brooklyn rapper was released from federal prison last week because of the coronavirus outbreak, being granted permission to serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement. His early release means that he is now allowed back on the internet and, although he has agreed to stop beefing incessantly with other artists, he's not straying away from trolling.

The "GUMMO" musician made his grand return to Instagram this weekend, trolling himself on a post about the Los Angeles mayor offering rewards for snitches in regards to the stay-at-home order.

"Coming to the rescue," joked the rainbow-haired informant in the comments.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

While he has not made any official posts on his feed yet, many are expecting the rapper to strike soon. That would be clear from the sheer number of people starting to follow him again.

According to DJ Akademiks, one of 6ix9ine's friends, the man has earned upwards of 700,000 new followers since his prison release.

As of this moment, Tekashi currently has 14.5 million followers on the social network. That isn't as high as it was but, little by little, the rapper is getting back to the same level of popularity he had from when he was arrested.

Do you think 6ix9ine will have a successful career moving forward?