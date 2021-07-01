It's not uncommon to see Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine handing out hundred-dollar bills to his fans around the world. Every time he makes a trip to another country, he makes sure to spend time with his fans, often sharing videos of himself handing money to children and their parents. Despite the controversy that follows him around, as well as his disturbing comments made on social media, 6ix9ine has proven to be pretty generous with his wealth. His biological father would disagree with that much, though.

The rapper's estranged father, named Daniel Hernandez (like the rapper himself), revealed this week that he has been living inside a homeless shelter, publicly asking his son to step up and give him some money. 6ix9ine isn't budging though, explaining during a chat with DJ Akademiks that he will not be giving any money to his father, who he accused of abusing drugs.



Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images -- Tekashi 6ix9ine's estranged father Daniel Hernandez

"Everybody knows I was abandoned at birth. Everybody knows that my biological father abandoned me at birth," explained 6ix9ine. "Right now, he's in a shelter smoking crack. The story of me not giving money to a crackhead who abandoned me at birth is getting more publicity than the positive things. Why? Because it's a trend to hate me."

Hernandez was present at 6ix9ine's trial a few years ago, asking the judge to go easy on him before he was released from prison. The rapper wasn't appreciative though. "[He was] trying to help me for what?" said 6ix9ine. "So I could be free and give him money? The narrative will always be, let's make Tekashi 6ix9ine like the worst human being in the world but [they] just look at it the way [they] want to look at it."

Listen to 6ix9ine's explanation below, as well as his father's message.