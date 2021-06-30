Rapper Ralo is spending his fourth straight summer behind the wall, speaking about his incarceration in a recent post on Instagram. The Gucci Mane-affiliated artist has been calling on high-level politicians, including President Biden, to commute his sentence and allow him to head back home to his family. As we wait for updates on his case, Ralo emotionally told his followers that he would never take the stand and tell on anybody close to him, referencing Brooklyn rapper 6ix9ine, who infamously snitched on his partners.

"PLEASE KNOW THAT I COULDVE BEEN HOME LIKE 69 WITH MY MILLIONS," he wrote in the post.

After his message was reported by DJ Akademiks, a close friend of 6ix9ine, the rapper caught wind of the post and responded in the comments, asking why people get so riled up when he gets involved with other rappers when they name-drop him.



"I don’t even know who this is," admitted 6ix9ine about Ralo. "But some how if I respond 'I’m the problem .. 'I’m to disrespectful' .. everyone always mentions me first and when I start and don’t stop '69 aLwaYs gO tO fAr.'"

Previously, 6ix9ine was been engaged in a heated feud with Lil Durk, antagonizing the rapper by reminding him constantly of all the trauma he's endured in recent years. 6ix9ine has attacked Durk with disrespectful insults about his older brother OTF DThang, who died of a gunshot wound a few weeks ago, and King Von, Durk's artist who was killed last year.

Check out 6ix9ine's response to Ralo's post below.



