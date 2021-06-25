Tekashi 6ix9ine, née Daniel Hernandez, is easily one of the most polarizing figures in rap history. The Brooklyn-bred rapper was arrested back in 2018 on federal R.I.C.O. charges, subsequently striking a deal with prosecutors that landed him a mere two years in prison in exchange for testifying against fellow Nine Trey gang members.

The disgraced rapper's father notably made an appearance at the rapper's sentencing in December of 2019 after he pleaded guilty to crimes related to his involvement with the aforementioned gang. While in court, Hernandez, who shares the same name as his son, asked to speak on 6ix9ine's behalf but was denied. Now, the "GOOBA" artist's estranged father is admitting he's homeless and upset with his son for not reaching out with financial assistance.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Power 105.1

Hernandez revealed in a video obtained by Page Six on Friday (June 25) that he has been living in a homeless shelter for two years despite Tekashi's successful music career. “Because I don’t have an apartment, he doesn’t know that I’m in the shelter,” Hernandez, 60, said. “Now he’s going to know I’ve been here for, what, two years already?”

Hernandez furthers that his son, who he's been estranged from now for over a decade, hasn't offered any money to him. “You think he’d come hook me up with something,” he said. “He’s been giving money to other people. … He gives money to everybody. ‘Here, here, here.'”

As mentioned, Hernandez briefly made an appearance at 6ix9ine's sentencing for his involvement with the Nine Trey Gang. “I took one glance — I see my biological father. I haven’t seen him since the third grade,” said Tekashi addressing the court before receiving his sentence. “I don’t even know if this is a f–kin’ joke, everything I go through.”

The rapper has admitted before that he did not meet his biological father until he was 9. He previously explained that his mother, Natividad Perez-Hernandez, kicked him out the house after allegedly catching him shooting up heroin in the bathroom.

Perhaps 6ix9ine will put his internet trolling on the backburner to help his father out.

