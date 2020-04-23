Tekashi 6ix9ine has been out of prison for several weeks and, already, he's looking to get his music career back on the right track. Without any time to waste, the Brooklyn rapper has his eyes set on taking over the business again but, in order to do so, he needs the judge's permission.

As reported by Complex, Tekashi 6ix9ine's legal counsel has officially asked Judge Paul Engelmayer for permission to film music videos in his backyard.

"I am writing today only to request the Court’s approval to permit Mr. Hernandez to spend up to two hours in his backyard, once a week, for employment purposes only," writes Lance Lazarro, one of the attorneys working for 6ix9ine. "He is looking to record music videos in his backyard. Probation is aware and has no objection to this request."



The rapper is currently serving the remainder of his sentence in home confinement because of the COVID-19 outbreak. He has already been granted permission to record music out of his home studio, but he would require a written note from the judge to film music videos in his backyard.

6ix9ine is currently recording two albums: one English and one Spanish. He signed a new multi-million-dollar record deal when he was still behind bars.

In other news related to the artist, his baby mama Sara Molina claims that he has not been in contact with his daughter since getting out of prison.



