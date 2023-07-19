WWE Icon The Iron Sheik Suffered Fatal Cardiac Arrest

On June 7, former WWE wrestler The Iron Sheik was announced to have passed away at the age of 81. Sheik was called “a true legend, a force of nature, and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling” as tributes poured in from around the world. Born in Iran, The Sheik began his career as an Olympic wrestler and coach, moving to the United States around 1970. He first joined the WWE, then the WWF, in 1978 and even got a shot at the title against Bob Backlund. However, Sheik left the promotion in 1980. After fighting in a number of southern regional promotions, Sheik rejoined the WWF in 1983 and briefly became the WWF champion after forcing a submission from Backlund. However, The Sheik would only reign for 28 days before losing to Hulk Hogan.

Transitioning to tag-team fights later in the decade, Sheik won the first-ever tag-team belt at the inaugural WrestleMania in 1985. However, Sheik would leave the promotion in 1987 after being arrested and breaking kayfabe. The Sheik was arrested for being under the influence of cocaine. However, more pressingly for wrestling fans, he had been arrested alongside his on-screen rival, Hacksaw Jim Duggan. He briefly returned to the WWF in 1988 but left later that same year. Sheik would have one final stint with the WWF in 1991/92.

The Iron Sheik Cause Of Death

The Iron Sheik during Big Apple Con: Comic Book, Art, Toy and SciFi Expo – September 16, 2006 at Penn Plaza Pavilion in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage)

According to a report from TMZ, the Iron Sheik’s death was a result of a fatal cardiac arrest. The document also stated that Sheik was suffering was congestive heart failure and hypertension before he died. However, his death was ruled to be a result of natural causes.

The Sheik died in his Georgia home, surrounded by his family. He had been married 47 years, having wed actress Caryl Peterson in 1976. Furthermore, the couple had three daughters and five grandchildren. However, their eldest daughter Marissa was murdered in 2003 by her boyfriend. This led the Sheik to develop a cocaine dependency that led Caryl to briefly leave him. However, it is believed that the Sheik had been sober since 2009. Rest in peace, Sheik.

[via]