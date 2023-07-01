NBA Youngboy Dancing With Fan On TikTok Again

For the second time in just a few days, NBA Youngboy has gone viral for dancing in a TikTok. Over the weekend he made news for a few different reasons. First, he lost an appeal in his federal gun case meaning the videos of him holding guns will be admissible in court. Because of those charges Youngboy has been on house arrest in Utah since 2021. Now the case seems headed in the direction of either another appeal, trial, or a plea deal.

While NBA Youngboy didn’t make a public reaction to the ruling, he did take to TikTok for seemingly unrelated reasons. He popped up on the platform dancing with some of his cousins much to the delight of many fans. Earlier today, another video of Youngboy dancing started to blow up. This time he’s dancing to another one of his own songs with a fan in a garage. One thing that fans couldn’t help but notice was Youngboy’s outfit. The rapper was sporting an all-camo look. Because of his influence many fans expected to see more camo going around very soon as a result.

NBA Youngboy Dances In New TikTok

NBA Youngboy has always been extremely prolific, but he’s been extra busy in 2023. So far this year he’s already released three full projects. He kicked off the year with his album I Rest My Case in early January. He followed it up in April with the massive 33-track Don’t Try This At Home. The album had features from Post Malone, The Kid LAROI, Nicki Minaj, and Mariah The Scientist. He also released Richest Opp barely a month later which features 12 more new songs.

NBA Youngboy also hasn’t been shy about appearing on features. Earlier this month he teamed up with Lil Tjay for the single “Project Walls.” The track ended up on his new album 222 which dropped over the weekend. What do you think of NBA Youngboy dancing in a new TikTok? Let us know in the comment section below.

