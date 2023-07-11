Aaron Hernandez is someone who continues to live in infamy as it pertains to the sports world. Overall, he had a huge fall from grace in the early 2010s. After a few great seasons with the New England Patriots, he was accused of murder. Subsequently, the case went to trial and he was convicted. From there, Hernandez went to prison and died by suicide in a gruesome fashion. Although this all happened very quickly, the story has still stuck with NFL fans for years on end.

Recently, Aaron Hernandez’s brother DJ has been in the news. Much of this has to do with a couple of incidents that took place back in March. Firstly, Hernandez was speeding through Connecticut and even engaged in a long police chase. Eventually, he was stopped and arrested before getting hit with some serious charges. Secondly, Hernandez showed up to the ESPN headquarters where he threw a brick with what seemed like a threatening message attached. “It’s about time you all realeyes the affect media has on all family members,” the message read. “Since you’re a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up!”

Aaron Hernandez’s Brother In Trouble

FOXBORO, MA – DECEMBER 10: Aaron Hernandez #81 of the New England Patriots smiles from the sidelines in the fourth quarter during a game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on December 10, 2012 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

According to TMZ, DJ Hernandez was supposed to be in court for the incident on Friday. However, he never showed up. Consequently, an arrest order has been put out, which means he could be headed to jail. At the time of writing this, Hernandez has not responded to the order.

This is a developing story, so be sure to keep it locked to HNHH for the latest news and updates. Also, let us know what you think of all of this, in the comments section below. Hopefully, DJ gets the help that he needs.

