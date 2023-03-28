DJ Hernandez
- SportsArrest Video Shows Aaron Hernandez's Brother Asking Police To Shoot HimHernandez was arrested on the suspicion of planning a mass shooting.By Ben Mock
- SportsAaron Hernandez's Brother DJ Misses ESPN Court Date: ReportDJ Hernandez threw a brick onto the ESPN campus a few months ago.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAaron Hernandez's Brother Secures Deal In Reckless Driving CaseDJ Hernandez is catching a huge break.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAaron Hernandez's Brother DJ Reportedly Engaged In Police Chase Prior To ESPN IncidentDJ Hernandez reportedly had a Bipolar episode.By Alexander Cole