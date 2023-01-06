Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, who was engaged to late NFL star Aaron Hernandez, is now being questioned over her spending of his trust fund. The former couple shares a daughter, 10-year-old Avielle.

The former New England Patriots player took his own life in April 2017 while in prison. He was arrested and charged with the murder of his former friend Odin Lloyd. Additionally, he was also accused of participating in a fatal drive-by shooting.

According to People, Jenkins-Hernandez’s lawyers “submitted an invoice for reimbursement from the trust fund to a court-appointed trustee.”

BOSTON, MA – APRIL 12: Shayanna Jenkins sits in the courtroom for the double murder trial of her fiancee, former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Apr. 12, 2017. Hernandez is charged in the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL football player already is serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (Photo by Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Attorney David Schwartz later denied her request. Jenkins-Hernandez also attempted to remove him as the trusted, saying he was “ keeping Avielle from her hobby.”

Outlined in documents, Jenkins-Hernandez’s spending was then brought into question.

Schwartz’s lawyers reportedly claimed, “There is every reason to question whether and how the Conservator is applying the significant resources that should be available to pay for Avielle’s daily needs, including dance lessons, especially since all of her basic housing security and educational expenses are paid from the Trust.”

NORTH ATTLEBORO, MA – AUGUST 22: Aaron Hernandez sits in the courtroom of the Attleboro District Court during his hearing on August 22, 2013 in North Attleboro, Massachusetts. Former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge for the death of Odin Lloyd. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

The mother previously requested $10,000 for Avielle’s dance lessons.

“Large amounts of money are spent under each category of the Accountings, with little clear identification of how these disbursements benefit Avielle,” docs reportedly revealed.

People also shared that docs exhibit specific examples of Jenkins-Hernandez’s spending. It reportedly includes “$10,000 in both entertainment expenses and online shopping, thousands in ‘self-care’ costs, and $12,000 spent at HomeGoods.”

After giving birth to their daughter in 2012, Jenkins-Hernandez had a second daughter in 2018.

