Shayanna Jenkins
- SportsAaron Hernandez's Ex-Fiancée Accused Of Mishandling Daughter's Trust FundThe NFL star took his life while in prison, and now his ex-fiancée is accused of misappropriating funds meant for their daughter.By Jada Ojii
- TVAaron Hernandez's Brother Breaks Silence For The First Time Since Netflix DocuseriesAaron Hernandez's brother Jonatha speaks on the abuse they endured under their father's roof. By Aron A.
- TVShayanna Jenkins Opens Up About Aaron Hernandez's Sexuality Following DocuseriesAaron Hernandez's former fiancee speaks on his sexuality for the first time after Netflix's docuseries.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureAaron Hernandez's Ex-Fiancee Set To Break Silence On Netflix Doc Next WeekShayanna Jenkins will speak to "what was not in the documentary" on "GMA" next week."By Aron A.
- GramAaron Hernandez's Fiancée Speaks Out Following Netflix DocJenkins was a major focal point of the documentary.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAaron Hernandez Sang Love Song To Alleged Gay Lover, Left Fiancée Waiting In LobbyHis girl got 5 of the 45 minutes reserve for visitation.By Zaynab
- SportsAaron Hernandez Suicide Notes Revealed In New BookHernandez' attorney writes book that includes suicide letters & details of Hernandez' affairs.By Kyle Rooney
- EntertainmentAaron Hernandez's Former Fiancee Shayanna Jenkins Reveals Father Of New BabyThe new baby daddy used to play football with Hernandez. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentAaron Hernandez's Fiancee Shayanna Jenkins Reveals She's PregnantJenkins reveals she's having another girl.By Kyle Rooney