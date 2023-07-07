Since the release of his debut album in 2000, Sean Paul has dominated the reggae and dancehall scenes. He fused his homegrown talent with hip hop and pop and crossed over to mainstream audiences. With eight studio albums to his name, the Jamaican pop star has amassed numerous hit singles. He has been featured in monumental releases from artists including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Enrique Iglesias, and Sia.

Lil Yachty and the co-host of his new podcast recently discussed artists that fell off and mentioned Sean Paul. Yachty elaborated that he “never really fell off” but still went on to say, “f**k Sean Paul.” His animosity towards the Jamaican singer stems from a radio interview where Paul spoke about young rappers who were not talented, explicitly referring to Lil Yachty.

While the 25-year-old rapper may believe that Sean Paul fell off, Sean has had a prolific career. This is a list of Sean Paul’s biggest hits, drawing from his extensive discography of dancehall classics, hip hop and reggae fusions, and chart-topping pop songs. Take a look at the list below that focuses on Sean Paul’s hits and not songs he was featured on.

7. “(When You Gonna) Give It Up to Me” feat. Keyshia Cole (2005)

Sean Paul has proven his ability to collaborate with almost anyone, but his songs with female singers in the 2000s were something special. “(When You Gonna) Give It Up to Me” with Keyshia Cole is easily one of those collaborations. The track was included on the Step Up soundtrack, with a solo version on Paul’s The Trinity album. The solo version did not carry the same impact, which speaks to the chemistry between the two. Sean Paul and Keyshia Cole’s vocals blend seamlessly on the song’s chorus, making for a pop-friendly dancehall hit. “(When You Gonna) Give It Up to Me” was certified gold in the US and Canada and peaked at No. 3 on the US charts.

6. “Got 2 Luv U” feat. Alexis Jordan (2011)

The first single from Sean Paul’s Tomahawk Technique, “Got 2 Luv U,” blends dancehall with pop and R&B. Alexis Jordan sings the catchy hook, ad-libbed by Sean Paul’s distinctive deep voice. Much like “Give It Up to Me,” the two blend their voices on the song’s refrain, making for an explosive club hit. “Got 2 Luv U” is certified platinum in Australia, Germany, and Switzerland and gold in the UK. It peaked at No. 1 on the Swiss charts.

5. “We Be Burnin'” (2005)

While not the biggest single from The Trinity, “We Be Burnin’” is still one of Sean Paul’s biggest hits. An upbeat reggae fusion, “We Be Burnin’” is exciting enough to heat up a club. The slow and melodic chorus and the verse’s bouncy flow keep the listener engaged. The song is currently Platinum in the United States, Silver in the UK, and Gold in Germany, Canada, and Japan. “We Be Burnin’” was eventually sampled on Tinashe’s 2014 hit, “2 On.”

4. “She Doesn’t Mind” (2011)

Much like “Got 2 Luv U” and most of Tomahawk Technique, “She Doesn’t Mind” combined dancehall with the electropop sound that dominated pop music in 2011. The club-ready hook, production from Benny Blanco and Shellback, as well as Sean Paul’s melodic flow on this song made for a guaranteed hit. Its sound may be a product of the pop sound that was current at the time, but “She Doesn’t Mind” was one of many hit singles that proved Sean Paul could strive in any era. The song went Platinum in the UK, Switzerland, and Canada and Gold in Germany and Italy. Also similar to the same album’s previous single, it also debuted at No. 1 in Switzerland.

3. “No Lie” feat. Dua Lipa (2016)

Most of Sean Paul’s biggest hits soundtracked the 2000s and the early 2010s, but he has also released significant songs in modern pop music. “No Lie” ended up being one of the biggest singles of Sean Paul’s career, 16 years in. The song features a show-stealing appearance from Dua Lipa on the hook, a brand-new artist at the time. “No Lie” was actually the first single she was ever featured on, displaying her potential to make hit songs and eventually become a pop star.

Dua Lipa’s hook may be one of the driving forces of the song’s appeal, but the variety of Sean Paul’s vocal performance also helped the song take over. “No Lie” instantly became a massive hit, attesting to Sean Paul’s longevity and ability to drop hits in any time. It was a Top 10 hit in the UK and achieved Platinum certifications in Italy, France, Canada, and the UK.

2. “Get Busy” (2002)

Sean Paul’s earliest singles from his debut album showcased his talents over dancehall riddims, making for now-classic songs. He took his talent to new heights on 2002’s Dutty Rock album, where he incorporated his signature style with hip hop, R&B, and pop. The album spawned multiple hits, including “Like Glue,” “Gimme the Light,” and most notably, “Get Busy.” Utilizing Steven Marsden’s “Diwali Riddim,” Sean Paul’s hit single is an eruptive dancehall essential that continuously builds with irresistible melodies. “Get Busy” went No. 1 and Platinum in the United States and many other countries, ultimately making Sean Paul a powerhouse hitmaker.

1. “Temperature” (2005)

The thumping rhythm of “Temperature” captures listeners instantly and creates an energetic backdrop for Sean Paul’s rapid patois flow. The pounding “Applause Riddim,” as well as the song’s flow, melody, and ad-libs, all work together to make Sean Paul’s biggest hit single a classic today. Sean Paul represents the dancehall genre while also being able to create a catchy hit that casual listeners can enjoy, which set him apart from other Jamaican artists during his peak. “Temperature” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard chart and achieved 3x Platinum status in the U.S. The song was also successful overseas, accumulating worldwide plaques and top chart positions.

