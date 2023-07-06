Earlier today (July 6), TMZ reported that Britney Spears was slapped in the face by a member of Victor Wembanyama’s security team on Wednesday night. The incident reportedly occurred in Vegas at the Catch restaurant at the ARIA Hotel. Reportedly, Spears spotted Wembanyama, who is in Vegas for the NBA Summer League, and went over to get a picture. She allegedly tapped Wembanyama on the back only for the Spurs’ Director of Team Security to slap her across the face. TMZ alleges that the slap was hard enough to send Spears to the ground and knock her glasses off.

Furthermore, Spears allegedly quickly recovered and went inside the restaurant with her husband and entourage. Reportedly, the security guard came over to apologize and allegedly explained that “You understand how it is when you’re being swarmed by fans.” Spears reportedly accepted his apology. However, TMZ also alleges that Spears’ team subsequently filed a police report, alleging battery on the part of the Spurs employee. The San Antonio Spurs are yet to make a statement about the alleged incident. However, TMZ has provided several crucial updates to the case.

Suspect Named In Spears Assault

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 22: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend Sony Pictures’ “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The man who allegedly assaulted Spears has been named as Damian Smith. As mentioned, Smith is the Director of Team Security for the San Antonio Spurs. Furthermore, a source told TMZ that in footage viewed by police, it does not appear that Smith struck Spears. Instead, the footage reportedly shows Smith pushing Spears’ hand away, which caused her to strike herself in the face. Furthermore, the LVPD met with Spears on Thursday to discuss the incident.

In an additional update, TMZ confirmed that law enforcement is treating the incident “as serious as a heart attack.” Furthermore, contrary to previous updates from the outlet, the case is being treated as a criminal investigation. While that does not guarantee criminal charges for Smith, the case will at least be sent to the DA for consideration. Previously, Smith was considered to be acting in defense of Wembanyama, not deliberately assaulting Spears. However, no video footage of the incident has been made public. This remains a developing story and we’ll have any updates here at HotNewHipHop.

