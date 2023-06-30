Boss Top, born Tyree Davis, has reportedly been sentenced for gun charges. According to legal documents posted by No Jumper, the Chicago-born artist has been sentenced to serve five years in prison. He’s reportedly charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The circumstances surrounding his arrest are currently unclear. The legal documents suggest that he was admitted on Tuesday (June 27), of this week.

The rapper is known to have come from O-Block. O-Block is a block in Chicago widely accepted as the place drill rap originated. Others notable artists who come from O-Block include Lil Durk, Chief Keef, Fredo Santana, and more. King Von was also famously from O-Block. Boss Top is also known to have been affiliated with the late King Von, who died in 2020 following a shooting in Atlanta.

Read More: Are Lil Durk And King Von Related?

Boss Top’s Gun Charges

This is far from Boss Top’s first run-in with the law. Back in 2016, the rapper was accused of being involved in a home robbery. At the time, he was looking at home invasion and gun charges. He was also reportedly facing up to 45 years behind bars. In May of 2018, he was sentenced to six years in prison. In a 2021 interview with VladTV, the artist shared that he was held on a $1.5 million bond at the time. He also revealed that he had refused to cooperate with law enforcement throughout the case, explaining the hefty sentence he was facing.

Boss Top has also famously had beef with Chief Keef. Last year, he sent a message to NBA YoungBoy and DaBaby on social media for dropping music on the same day of King Von’s first posthumous release, What It Means To Be King. What It Means To Be King, along with Better Than You, were both set to drop on March 4, 2022. “King Von Better Than Both Of You Friday,” he wrote on Instagram, hinting at the title of NBA YoungBoy and DaBaby’s project. Later in 2022, Boss Top released At Yo Neck II, a 14-song mixtape featuring King Von, Lil Gotit, Doodie Lo, Fredo Bang, and more.

Read More: 600 Breezy Suggests God Let King Von Die To Save Him From O-Block RICO Case

[Via]