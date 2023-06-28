Father is an artist who has always experimented with various styles. Moreover, he is someone who has been very consistent with his string of releases. For instance, in 2022 we got Young Hot Ebony 2. From there, we got Come Outside, We Not Gone Jump You in 2020. This is a project that featured Zack Fox, who has been a frequent collaborator with Father over the years. Another great project we got from him was back in 2019. The project in question was the Hu$band EP which contained six tracks.

Well, four years later, Father has come back with a follow-up. Appropriately, this new project is called Hu$band 2. Once again, the project contains six new tracks. Overall, this is the perfect length for an EP, and there is no doubt that fans are going to be stoked for the new material. Upon listening to this project, you will immediately recognize that he is going for a stripped-back vibe here. There are some really chilled out production choices here, and Father’s voice sounds fantastic.

Father Has Returned

If you listen to the song “Vodka Me Down,” you may get some references to “Vodka On The Weekend.” Overall, this is a track that Father worked on with iLoveMakonnen. Moreover, songs like “Sanctuary” are meant to be an homage to the artist’s love of video games. As he explains, the song resembles Diabo IV and “a feeling of looming death as it’s being delivered from a knight on pale horse.” If you are a big fan of Father and have been waiting on new music, then this project is going to be a must-listen.

Tracklist:

So Awful ENT Oxenfree Spooktified Tax The Church Vodka Me Down Sanctuary

