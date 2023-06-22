Celebrities showed out in bunches for the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday. The show marked Pharrell’s debut as the Head of Menswear at Louis V and many of his friends were there in support. Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Pusha T, and Tyler, The Creator all showed up. Tyler, The Creator, Jay-Z, and even Pharrell himself performed during the event. Like any similar gathering of stars videos from all around the event have been emerging in the past few days.

In one video in particular Tyler, The Creator refuses to engage with a fan’s bit. At some point during the show, a fan tried to approach Tyler and start some kind of conversation about fashion. While Tyler is polite enough to smile and hear him out, his patience doesn’t last much longer than that. What the fan seems to be even more upset by is the fact that Tyler leaves him hanging with a handshake. Fans in the comments mostly stood up for Tyler, saying that he did not need to be a part of the fan’s video.

Tyler, The Creator Leaves A Fan Hanging

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 2Cool2Blog (@2cool2bl0g)

A few weeks ago, Tyler, The Creator took aim at some of his own fans online and at “rap Twitter” as a whole. In a podcast appearance, Tyler identified numerous things that hip-hop fans do online that bother him. Among his grievances are top 5 rapper lists and fans who pretend to like albums just because they’re “classics.” He specifically cites artists like Wu-Tang Clan and Notorious B.I.G as examples of artists people pretend to like because they’re supposed to.

On that same podcast, Tyler called his debut album Goblin “terrible.” The album has been out for over a decade now and despite the many fans who still have love for it, Tyler doesn’t feel the same. He said that while he still appreciates the album’s energy, he much prefers his more recent works. What do you think about Tyler, The Creator’s awkward interaction with a fan? Let us know in the comment section below.

