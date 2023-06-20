Bam Adebayo was an amazing player for the Miami Heat this season. In fact, he was one of the reasons why the team was able to get all the way to the NBA Finals. Although they ended up losing out in the end, there is no denying that Adebayo and Jimmy Butler are an incredible duo. At this point, fans are just excited to see what he can do in the future. This is especially true as the Heat are rumored to be looking at a ton of options, including the likes of Damian Lillard.

Speaking of the Portland Trail Blazers, the team is trying to improve. Lillard never seems to make up his mind on whether or not he wants to be traded. Consequently, the Blazers are looking to trade the third overall pick to acquire a player that can pair nicely with Dame. One of those players is none other than Bam Adebayo. As Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reports, the Blazers are reportedly coming up with a package for Bam. However, the Heat are extremely unlikely to accept.

Bam Adebayo To Portland?

“Miami brass seems very unlikely to consider any Portland overture that doesn’t include standout rookie Shaedon Sharpe, in addition to a package of the No. 3 pick and Anfernee Simons that the Blazers, sources said, have made available in discussions with other teams,” Fischer reported. Needless to say, Bam Adebayo is not going to the Blazers. Instead, it is more likely that Dame ends up in Miami and Adebayo stays put. The Heat are one piece away from really becoming a title favorite. Dame would put them over the edge.

Overall, the Blazers appear to be in a very bad way at this point. They simply can’t get anything done correctly right now. Dame has had his career wasted and some fans are starting to get extremely frustrated. Moreover, their inability to just blow things up and start fresh has been nothing short of aggravating to watch. Let us know what you think of the Blazers strategy, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

