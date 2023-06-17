Chris Brown recently hopped on Instagram, revealing to fans that his latest song will arrive next week. The track, titled “Summer Too Hot,” is set for release on June 23, 2023. He also previewed the new song and shared the single’s cover art with his followers.

Brown teased the song’s release on social media last month. “If yall thought I wasn’t going to release a single for the summer …. Think again,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. The song will follow his collaborative track with Chloe Bailey, “How Does It Feel.” It was also recently announced that Brown’s 2022 album, Breezy, is nominated for BET’s 2023 Album Of The Year Award.

Chris Brown Previews “Summer Too Hot”

Last week, Brown went on a bit of a rant about “fake artists,” revealing that he only pursues his music career for himself. “DON’T LET PEOPLE GET IN THE WAY OF YOUR PURPOSE AND THE SPIRIT WITHIN YOU,” he wrote on Instagram. “World so f*cked up,” he continued, “We don’t utilize our collective consciousness The mind abilities we have has no ceiling. IM ONLY HERE STILL BECAUSE of MY undeniable understanding of evolving and pushing my self beyond my Capabilities I often that this world Is based on lies, disinformation, fear, and mental slavery.” Brown went on to say, “I SERVE MY PURPOSE TO MY PASSION AND LOVE…SO ANY MUSIC OR ART I DELIVER…. I’M doing this FOR ME.. that’s my Form Of expression.” Adding, “I DON’T WANNA BE AROUND THESE FAKE AGENDA DRIVING ARTIST IT WILL CONTINUE TO ASCEND UNTIL I REACH NIRVANA! NO MATTER WHAT I WILL FINISH MY JOURNEY! I that to say this…. IM THE GOAT IM THE BULL I WILL NOT LET ANYTHING STAND IN MY WAY.”

In May, Fridayy previewed a new collaboration he had in the works with Chris Brown “on accident.” He played a snippet of the song on Instagram Live, saying, “I ain’t mean to play that! Aye. Does somebody know who was just singin’?” “I’ll give y’all a hunnid. Y’all get it right,” the artist joked. He later released the song, which is titled “Give It Away.”

