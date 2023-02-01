Arian Foster’s Sarcastic NFL Script Joke Leads To Hilarious Memes
NFL fans had a great time with Foster’s comments.
Arian Foster is someone who enjoyed a fairly successful career in the NFL. Overall, he was fantastic at what he did and was a huge star in the city of Houston. These days, however, he is mostly known for his work in the podcast domain. He has worked with a plethora of stars in the podcast world, and he is definitely an entertaining person to listen to. Consequently, Foster has been a guest on various shows, including Barstool’s “Macrodosing.”
During this appearance, Foster was hit with the allegation that the NFL is rigged and scripted. Of course, this is a notion that has been espoused for years, however, mainly as a joke. In the clip below, Foster decided to take the joke further and offered a deadpan analysis of the league. As you will hear, he agrees that the NFL is rigged and that all players are handed a script at the beginning of the season.
Arian Roster Has Fans Rolling
Fans thought that this was pretty funny, and they ultimately went along with the joke. Subsequently, Twitter became filled with hilarious memes about potential scripts. The format of these memes was simple. Take a wild moment in NFL history and then deliver a video that showcases how that player reacted to reading the script. Overall, it made for some great viewing on Twitter. As it turns out, the memes are still being produced right now, and it is probably causing some commotion in the NFL offices.
At this point, everyone knows that the league isn’t actually rigged. It is easily one of the more baseless conspiracies out there. Although, with officiating the way it is, it shouldn’t be surprising that some fans actually think this way. Moreover, sometimes, games are so unpredictable that you can’t explain what occurred.
Let us know how you feel about this conspiracy, in the comments down below.
