Arian Foster is someone who enjoyed a fairly successful career in the NFL. Overall, he was fantastic at what he did and was a huge star in the city of Houston. These days, however, he is mostly known for his work in the podcast domain. He has worked with a plethora of stars in the podcast world, and he is definitely an entertaining person to listen to. Consequently, Foster has been a guest on various shows, including Barstool’s “Macrodosing.”

Running back Arian Foster #23 of the Houston Texans carries the ball during a NFL game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium on October 25, 2015 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images)

During this appearance, Foster was hit with the allegation that the NFL is rigged and scripted. Of course, this is a notion that has been espoused for years, however, mainly as a joke. In the clip below, Foster decided to take the joke further and offered a deadpan analysis of the league. As you will hear, he agrees that the NFL is rigged and that all players are handed a script at the beginning of the season.

Former NFL player arian foster admits NFL is literaly rigged pic.twitter.com/RSfqF1OwKI — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) January 31, 2023

Arian Roster Has Fans Rolling

Fans thought that this was pretty funny, and they ultimately went along with the joke. Subsequently, Twitter became filled with hilarious memes about potential scripts. The format of these memes was simple. Take a wild moment in NFL history and then deliver a video that showcases how that player reacted to reading the script. Overall, it made for some great viewing on Twitter. As it turns out, the memes are still being produced right now, and it is probably causing some commotion in the NFL offices.

Cody Parkey after getting the script for the Double Doink #DaBears https://t.co/FNsQ5RL7Zg pic.twitter.com/JHVZL4BlT7 — Jay Money (@insiderJmoney) February 1, 2023

Trevor Lawerence after reading his script at halftime against the chargers: https://t.co/KY82WtfGoR pic.twitter.com/0tf8RgeL0q — Daily Grind Fantasy Sports (@DGFantasy) February 1, 2023

Kyle Shanahan scrolling through the QB section of the script every season https://t.co/CePhfuTfmw pic.twitter.com/gtM5Vqhe6u — Josiah (@Josiah__Dev) February 1, 2023

Dan Marino at the table read for his career, realizing the script writers only let him play in one SuperBowl and he loses the game!!😂😂😂 https://t.co/SKMrvqJbKi pic.twitter.com/B3QrcZwoOK — I Ain't Him (@Phincane) February 1, 2023

Tom Brady reading his script after getting drafted in the NFL : https://t.co/m6sDMif3wQ pic.twitter.com/ApPLOrBvNY — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) February 1, 2023

At this point, everyone knows that the league isn’t actually rigged. It is easily one of the more baseless conspiracies out there. Although, with officiating the way it is, it shouldn’t be surprising that some fans actually think this way. Moreover, sometimes, games are so unpredictable that you can’t explain what occurred.

Let us know how you feel about this conspiracy, in the comments down below.

