Latto isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The ATL rapper propelled to the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Big Energy.” It gained further steam when Mariah Carey hopped on the remix. However, it seems like she’s aiming for a #1 hit next.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – NOVEMBER 07: Latto opens for Lizzo at Rogers Arena on November 07, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

The rapper took to Instagram this week where she shared a snippet of new music. Latto, along with two friends, throw dollar bills in the studio while the disco-pop single blared through the speakers. Throughout the video, Latto’s filming with a camcorder, which will likely land in the official music video for the song. “Pop Latto loading…,” she captioned the post.

A lot of her fans praised the direction she went in during the snippet. Others felt as if it was an unoriginal attempt at a radio record. Some people compared the single to Doja Cat’s “Say So” and Saweetie’s “Closer” ft. H.E.R.

Latto’s unveiled a few singles in recent times but none of them are particularly indicative of how her next project will sound. In early December, she linked up with GloRilla and the late Gangsta Boo for “FTCU,” a muddy Memphis banger that samples Three 6 Mafia. Then, she closed out the year with “Another Nasty Song.” Just last week, she released a new freestyle over SZA’s “Smoking On My Ex Pack.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: Latto speaks onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)

Besides revving up for a new single, Latto made headlines this week after selling a pair of her panties online. eBay later removed the listing because it violated their health and hygiene policies.

She hasn’t set a release date for her new single but it seems like it could arrive sometime this week. Check the snippet below.