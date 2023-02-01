If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 13, then you have been blessed with some very unique colorways over the years. Overall, this is just a very cool shoe. There is a lot that can be done with it, and Jumpman certainly agrees. In fact, it has been a popular silhouette ever since Michael Jordan wore it in 1998.

Throughout the last few weeks, we have seen teasers for various Jordan 13 models. It is becoming clear that this year will be a great one for the shoe. Consequently, the teasers continue to drop, especially for the “Black Flint” model, seen below.

The Air Jordan logo is displayed at a Jordan promotional event July 31, 2001 in Harlem, New York City. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Air Jordan 13 “Black Flint”

These new images of the “Black Flint” Jordan 13 come to us from @zsneakerheadz and @brandon1an on Instagram. As you can see, this shoe is basically the original “Flint” model, but with a twist that is made painfully obvious by the name.

Firstly, this shoe gets a white toe box, with more white on the tongue and midsole. Secondly, the side panels are all black, as opposed to blue. Lastly, the mudguard and back heel are all gray. This all comes together to form a perfect colorway that fans will definitely enjoy.

If you are someone who tends to prefer neutral colors, then this shoe is definitely going to be for you. However, if you don’t like this look, then you can expect these to come in a variety of other color schemes throughout the year.

Release Details

It is being reported that you will be able to cop this sneaker as of April 22nd. However, this has not yet been confirmed by Jordan Brand, so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

