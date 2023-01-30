If you watched Michael Jordan in the late 90s, you probably got to see him in the Air Jordan 13. This was one of the best silhouettes of that time period, and overall, fans haven’t forgotten it. It helps that every year, the shoe gets a few new colorways.

When it comes to the Jordan 13, there has been a healthy dose of new offerings and retros. The retros are beloved by the oldheads, while newer sneakerheads love something new. Although, it is clear that this silhouette has resonated with multiple generations.

The Air Jordan logo at the Air Jordan XX Launch Party at Rise Nightclub on February 18, 2005 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs”

The next Air Jordan 13 to get a retro is the “Playoffs” model. Of course, this is a very iconic version of the Jordan 13. In fact, fans have been hoping for these to return for a while now. However, Jumpman was simply waiting for the right moment to drop these. Twenty-five years later, it seems like the appropriate time.

Thanks to @zsneakerheadz and @brandon1an, we now have some clear images of the 2023 model. Firstly, the shoe opens up with that iconic black leather all throughout the upper. Subsequently, we get more black on the tongue, mudguard, and even the back heel. Lastly, red and white grace the midsole and outsole in order to bring in that iconic “Bulls” look.

If you love the history of Jordan Brand, then it is likely that you will appreciate these. Hopefully, there is enough stock for everyone, as plenty of people will be vying to get their hands on these.

Release Details

For now, it is believed that these will drop on February 18th for a price of $210 USD. Let us know what you think of these, down in the comments section below. Additionally, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

