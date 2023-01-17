One of the best sneakers from the late 90s is the Air Jordan 13. This is a shoe that Michael Jordan wore proudly during his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Overall, this silhouette is fairly underrated. However, it is definitely getting quite a bit of shine these days.

Over these last few years, we have seen plenty of new colorways for this model. Additionally, there have been some great retros, as well. With many OG retros in our rearview mirror, Jumpman is looking to retro some color schemes from the early to mid-2000s.

Air Jordan 13 “Wheat”

According to Sneakerfiles, the latest Jordan 13 to get a retro will be the “Wheat” colorway which can be found below. This is a model that plays into the beloved Flax aesthetic. You will mostly find these kinds of shoes in both the Fall and the Winter.

Firstly, this shoe opens up with a white leather upper. From the tongue to the toe box to the side panels, everything is white. Secondly, the Wheat aesthetic comes into play through the mudguard and the back heel. Furthermore, we get a flax-colored Jumpman logo on the tongue which brings it all together.

If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 13, then this shoe could very well be a must-cop. After all, everyone needs some kicks for the Fall and Winter, and what better colorway than “Wheat.” Nike and Jumpman seem to do this color scheme very well, and it only makes sense that they would want to bring back this particular shoe. For 2000s kids, this is going to bring forth some heavy nostalgia.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, there is no concrete release date. However, these are supposed to be dropping sometime during the Holiday season. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.

